Report: Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

The Ravens are still set to play the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, for now. But they’ll have to do it without reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that four Ravens' players and one more staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. . Without Jackson in the lineup, Baltimore will rely on the experience, arm, and legs of backup Robert Griffin III. Luckily for the Ravens, Griffin’s last start came in a Week 17 win over the Steelers last season, proving he’s certainly capable enough to pick up a vital victory.

