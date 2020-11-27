Report: Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Matthew Stevens
·1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens are still set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, for now. But they’ll have to do it without reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Without Jackson in the lineup, Baltimore will rely on the experience, arm, and legs of backup Robert Griffin III. Luckily for the Ravens, Griffin’s last start came in a Week 17 win over the Steelers last season, proving he’s certainly capable enough to pick up a vital victory.

This is a continuation of the COVID-19 outbreak Baltimore has been dealing with that has seen them place 10 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well as having several staff members test positive as well. The outbreak forced the NFL to postpone the Ravens’ Thanksgiving matchup against the Steelers to Sunday instead. Though with more players continuing to test positive, it’s unclear if the league will have to postpone it further.

