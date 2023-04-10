Report: Lamar Jackson recruited Odell Beckham to Baltimore

Lamar Jackson is not under contract to the Ravens, but he’s acting as if he expects to be the quarterback in Baltimore in 2023.

Jackson recruited wide receiver Odell Beckham to Baltimore and the two of them celebrated together after Beckham signed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report says Beckham has “a clear understanding” that Jackson will be the quarterback throwing to him this season.

The Ravens paid far more than any other team was believed to be offering Beckham, and it may be that they were motivated in part because they thought signing Beckham would help smooth things over with Jackson. Giving Jackson a receiver he wants may be a step toward getting Jackson to sign a contract worth less than he wants.

Jackson remains a free agent who could sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Ravens would be able to match the offer sheet, and if they didn’t that team would have to give the Ravens its next two first-round draft picks. There has been no indication that any team is planning to sign Jackson to an offer sheet, which would mean the Ravens are his only option.

