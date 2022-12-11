Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doubtful for today’s game against the Steelers, and he’s not likely to be able to play next week, either.

Jackson will probably not be ready to return on Saturday against the Browns, and will more likely be back on Christmas Eve against the Falcons, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jackson, who suffered a sprained PCL last week, may not be at 100 percent even when he does return.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start as long as Jackson is out, and Anthony Brown is Huntley’s backup.

The 8-4 Ravens are currently tied with the Bengals for first place in the AFC North, and with two divisional games in a row coming up, this is crunch time in the playoff race. If the Ravens are going to win those two games, they’re going to win with Huntley, not Jackson.

Report: Lamar Jackson likely to miss next week, return Christmas Eve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk