Report: Lamar Jackson fine after collision with jet ski
Lamar Jackson’s beach football excursion turned out much better than it could have.
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Jackson wasn’t injured after a scramble with a Nerf ball ended in a collison with a jet ski.
In early 1999, then-Patriots running back Robert Edwards suffered a severe knee injury during a beach football game held in conjunction with the Pro Bowl. Last year, the Chiefs asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes to stop playing pickup basketball, over fears of a potential injury.
