Lamar Jackson’s beach football excursion turned out much better than it could have.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Jackson wasn’t injured after a scramble with a Nerf ball ended in a collison with a jet ski.

In early 1999, then-Patriots running back Robert Edwards suffered a severe knee injury during a beach football game held in conjunction with the Pro Bowl. Last year, the Chiefs asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes to stop playing pickup basketball, over fears of a potential injury.

Report: Lamar Jackson fine after collision with jet ski originally appeared on Pro Football Talk