Report: Lakers worked out point guard Darren Collison

With three roster spots left to finalize, the Los Angeles Lakers are working out more players to figure out who to sign.

Los Angeles could profit from adding more pure point guards who don’t have a score-first mentality, as is the case with current point guards Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn.

Of course, whoever the Lakers sign would be for depth, as Westbrook and Nunn are slated to receive the heavy dosage of minutes at the one.

One of the guards linked multiple times to L.A. is Isaiah Thomas, who worked out with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook Tuesday, according to a report.

Another name is Darren Collison, the 10-year veteran, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“The Los Angeles Lakers are actively surveying the landscape to eventually fill out the roster with more depth, and have done so in recently working out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James, league sources told Yahoo Sports.”

Collison, who turns 34 soon, last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018-19 and hasn’t played in the NBA since.

He shot 39.4% from deep throughout his career, despite low volume, and could facilitate an offense without looking to find his own shot.

Collison technically retired after his last season but there were rumors of his interest to return and play for one of the L.A. teams in the 2019-20 campaign, though he ultimately stayed retired. It’ll be interesting to see how Collison’s workout influenced the Lakers’ decision-making process on who to sign.