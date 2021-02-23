Report: Lakers waiving former Warriors guard Quinn Cook

After 32 games into the 2020-21 season, a former member of the Golden State Warriors is set to hit the open market. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiving Quinn Cook.

Cook, 31, spent the last season and a half in Hollywood, winning a title last season with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers. The five-year veteran averaged 4.3 points on 42.9% shooting from the field. Over the 2020-21 campaign, Cook tallied 2.1 points on 46.2% shooting from the field in 16 games. The move to waive Cook will open another roster spot for the Lakers.

Prior to joining the Lakers in the 2019 offseason, Cook spent two seasons in the Bay Area with the Warriors. During his time coming off the bench behind Steph Curry, Cook averaged 7.7 points on 47.2% shooting from the field with 2.2 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. Cook was a member of the Warriors title run in 2018.

Boasting a 40.7% career clip from beyond the arc, Charania is reporting teams are expected to express interest in Cook.

Via @ShamsCharania on Twitter:

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Teams are expected to express interest in Cook, who has served as a reliable guard and locker room voice for two title teams in LA and Golden State. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

With limited financial flexibility and a deep rotation already in Golden State, a return to the Bay Area for Cook could be difficult. Despite an unlikely reunion, where Cook lands could be a situation to keep an eye on.

Related