Sources: Lakers waiving DeMarcus Cousins after coming to terms with Markieff Morris

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived DeMarcus Cousins, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes confirmed. ESPN first reported the news.

The move comes as the Lakers reportedly reached a deal to sign Markieff Morris, who was recently bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers needed a roster spot for Morris, and it appears Cousins is a casualty of the addition.

Cousins never played for the Lakers

Cousins never played a game for the Lakers after signing last offseason. Coming off consecutive seasons that were cut short by an Achilles tear and a ruptured quad, Cousins suffered a torn ACL during offseason workouts after signing with Los Angeles.

Cousins’ injury struggles date back to 2018 with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he suffered his Achilles tear in a contract year. The injury cost him almost half the season and an anticipated max deal as a free agent that summer.

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Lakers after never playing a game in purple in gold. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Disappointment in Golden State too

Instead, he signed a one-year $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors and spent much of the season rehabbing his Achilles tear. He returned late in the season before injuring his quad in the first round of the playoffs.

He made a surprise return in the NBA Finals before eventually signing with the Lakers during the offseason for one year and $3.5 million. The Lakers had visions of pairing the former All-Star center alongside All-NBA center Anthony Davis before another significant injury derailed his season.

Head coach Frank Vogel had hinted that Cousins could be in line for a playoff return. But with the rival Los Angeles Clippers stockpiling talent with Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson, the Lakers apparently prioritized landing a healthy big man for the stretch run and playoffs.

