Report: Lakers waiving DeMarcus Cousins; Would Celtics be a good fit?

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are set to move on from DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins, who has missed the entire season recovering from a torn ACL, will be waived by L.A. according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. The move makes room for the Lakers to sign Markieff Morris after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

Cousins never got the chance to suit up for the Lakers after signing a $3.5 million contract over the summer. The four-time All-Star has been plagued by injuries over the last couple of seasons, missing all but 30 games in the 2017-18 campaign with a torn Achilles.

Earlier this week, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said there's a real chance Cousins could return in time for the postseason.

"He's on track to get healthy by the playoffs, and we'll have to see where he's at with rhythm and conditioning and timing and all that stuff," Vogel said, per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. "But there's a possibility he returns this season, yes."

If Cousins can get healthy by the time playoffs roll around, he makes for an interesting low-risk, high-reward option for a Boston Celtics team that could use the size and bench depth.

Prior to the Achilles injury that derailed his 2017-18 season, Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. If healthy, the 29-year-old is among the most dominant big men in the game. But that's a big "if."

It's unlikely the C's will shake up their current roster by adding Cousins, but it's worth noting as a possibility. Especially if they can acquire him on a veteran minimum contract.

