Report: Lakers unhappy with Clippers coach Doc Rivers’ LeBron James joke

Asked about the differing health-management philosophies between the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Lakers with LeBron James, Clippers coach Doc Rivers quipped, “I think theirs is whatever LeBron says it is.”

Now, the Clippers are facing internal issues amid perceived favorable treatment for Leonard and Paul George.

Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

The irony was not lost on the Lakers, who sources say weren’t happy with the comment, in part, because of the perceived hypocrisy regarding the Clippers’ style with Leonard.

This is such a Los Angeles squabble.

Every team gives its top players favorable treatment. That’s especially true with these two teams that use their glamour market to attract stars. The Lakers and Clippers are pointing fingers at the other for behavior each does itself. It’s Spider-Man.

This is just intensifying because the rivalry is finally heating up.

In the 35 years they’ve shared the city, the Lakers and Clippers have both won a playoff series in the same season only once – 2012. The Lakers were on the downswing with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum. The Clippers were rising with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Now, both teams are elite. It’d be a massive disappointment for either to lose in even the second round, let alone before that. A Western Conference finals featuring both Los Angeles teams is highly anticipated.

Pettiness like this adding up would make it even more fun.