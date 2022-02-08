Report: Lakers trying to trade for Celtics’ Josh Richardson

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is now just two days away, and teams have already made deals around the league. The Los Angeles Lakers are not in that group yet, but they’re reportedly making a push for a new name.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported Tuesday the Lakers are going after Boston Celtics wing Josh Richardson:

The Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston’s efforts to trade Josh Richardson.

There’re no specifics on what a possible deal would entail. Richardson, 28, has a one-year contract extension worth $12 million that will make him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Talen Horton-Tucker’s contract (around $10 million) is the only one that can match salaries with Richardson unless both teams involve multiple players in a deal.

Richardson, listed at 6-foot-5, has primarily played as a backup shooting guard with averages of 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.4% overall on 8.0 attempts and 40% from deep on 3.6 attempts.

