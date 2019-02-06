Report: Lakers trade for Reggie Bullock

The Los Angeles Lakers have been active as we approach the trade deadline. The team has tried all they can to get their hands on Anthony Davis, to no avail.

Now, it appears the LA front office is focused elsewhere.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Lakers are trading end-of-rotation player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to the Detroit Pistons for Reggie Bullock.

Via Twitter:

Sources: The Lakers are trading guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a draft pick to Detroit for guard Reggie Bullock. Deal is expected to be completed Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2019





LA is also reportedly sending a second round pick to the Pistons in the deal.

Bullock could help add some 3-point shooting to this Lakers squad. He’s shooting 38 percent from range this year, which has helped Bullock average a career-high 12 points per game.