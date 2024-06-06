Report: Lakers targeting UConn champion Dan Hurley as head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on making a hire to replace Darvin Ham as they look to move forward after a disappointing finish to the 2023-24 season. LA was ousted in five games in the first round by the Denver Nuggets prompting the Ham firing.

After talks of the potential replacement being somebody like former sharpshooter JJ Redick or former Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, the Lakers are zeroing in on UConn champion coach Dan Hurley to be the new head man in LA.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Lakers have had preliminary contact with Hurley and the sides are planning to escalate discussions in the coming days, sources told ESPN. Hurley has been at the forefront of the Lakers’ search from the beginning of the process, even while the organization has done its due diligence interviewing several other candidates, sources said. Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and governor Jeanie Buss are eager to formally discuss with Hurley their vision of marrying his dominant program — built upon both his tactical acumen and elite player development — with the storied Lakers’ brand, sources said.

Hurley has a 292-163 collegiate coaching record at Wagner, Rhode Island, and UConn. He won a title with the Huskies in both 2023 and 2024 and will now look to take that type of success to the Lakers. He will have a lot of talent at his disposal led by LeBron James assuming he returns in free agency.

