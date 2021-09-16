Report: Lakers sign Cameron Oliver to Exhibit 10 deal

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Cameron Oliver to an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Oliver, 25, has only four games of NBA experience under his belt. The Houston Rockets signed Oliver to a 10-day contract last season, where Oliver averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game.

Oliver, a 6-foot-8 forward, shot 57.6% overall on 8.3 attempts and 30.8% from 3-point range on 3.3 attempts. Ninety-five percent of his minutes came from the center spot, as Houston has been known to often run small-ball lineups.

The Nevada product went undrafted in 2017 but has played with three G League teams and made Summer League appearances as well. He most recently suited up for the Golden State Warriors squad.

There’s a chance Oliver could end up on the South Bay Lakers G League team, head coached by Miles Simon.