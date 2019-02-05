Report: Lakers offering eight players for Anthony Davis

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

The Lakers reportedly improved their offer for Anthony Davis.

How much?

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:



The deal could include Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Moritz Wagner. It could include additional picks and pick swaps.

But that’s nearly everything Los Angeles could send the Pelicans.

Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram are young players with positive value. The first-rounders obviously hold positive value. Solomon Hill (guaranteed $12,758,781 next season) carries negative value, and New Orleans would like to unload him. Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley have neutral-value expiring contracts to facilitate the trade.

Still, this offer doesn’t make Davis-to-Los Angeles a forgone conclusion. A few questions remain: Do the the Pelicans hold interest in those young Lakers? What years are the picks, and how are they protected? What offers have other teams made?

But this offer could easily put the Lakers in the driver’s seat for Davis.

