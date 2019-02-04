Report: Lakers make new offer for Anthony Davis, who is willing to sign long-term deal with 4 teams

The Anthony Davis saga continues to continue. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Monday afternoon that Davis has presented the New Orleans Pelicans a list of teams he would sign a long-term deal with once he hits free agency in 2020. Those teams would be the likeliest destinations for Davis if the Pelicans manage to trade him.

As for the teams on Davis’ list, Shams Charania of The Athletic was able to provide information on those.

Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the Pelicans that he would sign long-term with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2019





It’s an important list. If the Pelicans are going to trade Davis, they want some real assets in return. A team is more likely to offer those kind of players if they know that Davis is willing to sign a long-term deal with them.

Just because Davis would sign a long-term deal with any of those teams doesn’t mean they’re all able to trade for him. The Milwaukee Bucks have the pieces, but Wojnarowski reported that the way their roster is composed makes a trade unlikely. The New York Knicks might have room for Davis, but they simply don’t have the pieces to trade for him — especially after moving Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. The Los Angeles Clippers are in a slightly better position than the Knicks, but according to Wojnarowski, they haven’t yet made an offer for Davis.

That leaves the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have already made an offer to the Pelicans for Davis, but the Pelicans were reportedly underwhelmed. So the Lakers are trying again.

The Lakers have offered a new package to New Orleans that includes multiple young players, multiple draft picks and Pelicans salary cap relief for Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. The offer appears to move closer to the objectives that the Pelicans are pursuing in a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2019





Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times had even more information on the new Anthony Davis trade package.

Landed in Indy; update on Lakers-Pelicans talks. Magic Johnson, Dell Demps talked twice today, per source. Lakers willing to give Pelicans cap relief for Anthony Davis by taking Solomon Hill for Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ingram, Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Beasley, 2 1st round picks. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 4, 2019





The Lakers would reportedly send two first-round picks and cap space in the form of six (!!!) players in exchange for Anthony Davis and Solomon Hill. That’s a hefty haul, but they obviously think Davis would be worth it.

The Lakers are certainly serious about trading for Davis. With just three other teams reportedly on Davis’ list, the Lakers may be the only team that can get really serious about it. The lack of competition might make it easier for the two teams to get a deal done by the Thursday afternoon trade deadline. But if it all falls apart, there may not be any other teams on the list willing to do what it takes to get Davis on their team.

Anthony Davis has reportedly submitted a four-team list of his preferred long-term destinations to the Pelicans. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

