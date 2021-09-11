Report: Lakers hire John Lucas III to coaching staff

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired John Lucas III to the coaching staff, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Frank Vogel, who recently received a contract extension, mans the staff as the head coach. David Fizdale, Phil Handy and Mike Penberthy are some of the prominent assistant coaches on the team.

Lucas played eight seasons in the league for six different teams. He most notably had success with the Chicago Bulls in the 2011-12 season when he averaged 7.5 points per game off the bench.

The 38-year-old coach got experience as a coach from 2017-19 when he was an assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now in L.A., the Lakers will have a voice in the locker room with playing experience, which will help connect with the players. Miles Simon, who had a role with player development the last few seasons, recently became the head coach of the South Bay Lakers of the G League.