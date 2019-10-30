Report: Lakers F Kyle Kuzma to make season debut on Friday after foot injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will make his season debut Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

The Lakers will ease him back into the rotation, according to the report.

Kuzma appeared to confirm the report on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kuzma missed the first four games of the season with a lingering stress reaction in his left foot.

The Lakers lost to the Clippers on opening night but have won three straight in Kuzma’s absence.

Kyle Kuzma is expected to make his season debut on Friday. (Brian Rothmuller/Getty)

Injury surfaced with Team USA

The foot injury surfaced in the offseason when Kuzma was practicing with USA Basketball ahead of the FIBA World Cup. The ailment was initially reported as an ankle injury and forced him to withdraw from the team.

The Lakers later diagnosed the injury as a stress reaction. The injury limited Kuzma’s mobility, and it appears from Charania’s report that the team will allow him to work back into game shape before playing his regular allotment of minutes.

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 70 games last season, his second in the NBA.

More from Yahoo Sports: