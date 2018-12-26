LeBron gets favorable news on groin injury

LeBron James is listed as day to day with his strained left groin after the results of his MRI exam came back clean, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Wednesday.

James isn't expecting to miss much time based on his tweet shortly after news broke. The Los Angeles Lakers star used an emoji to display his thanks.

"Dodged a bullet! Sheesh. (Thanks) to the almighty above! #BackInNoTime," James tweeted.

The Lakers reportedly expect James to miss at least a few games, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Los Angeles faces the Kings in Sacramento on Thursday night before starting a four-game homestand against the Clippers the following night.

The veteran forward was injured Tuesday in L.A.'s upset 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors as he dribbled toward the basket and slipped. His right leg swung underneath him as he lost his footing, putting pressure on his left leg and groin as he reached forward to try to maintain possession of the ball.

James walked gingerly off the court in and video showed him wincing near the bench and telling trainers "I felt a pop" regarding the injury.

"I don't know (if I'm going to miss a game)," James said, per Yahoo's report and prior to undergoing the exam. "We're going to see what the MRI says, see how I feel the rest of the day today. I'm going to be around-the-clock tomorrow rehabbing and we'll see how I feel on Thursday when we go to Sac."

Lakers coach Luke Walton said the team wouldn't rush James back.

"Obviously, we want him back soon as possible," said Walton. "But we also will be very cautious when we bring him back."

The 33-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in his first season with the Lakers. He has appeared in all 34 games this season and did not miss a game last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

--Field Level Media