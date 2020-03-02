The Los Angeles Lakers will work out free agent guard Dion Waiters on Monday per a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

The Los Angeles Lakers will work out free agent guard Dion Waiters on Monday, sources tell me and @wojespn. Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points and 2.8 assists in Cleveland, OKC and Miami. LAL opened up a roster spot by waiving guard Troy Daniels on Sunday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 2, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Yahoo! Sports/TNT’s Chris Haynes had previously reported the Lakers would work out Waiters and that date now appears to be set.

Waiters became a free agent when he was waived following a trade deadline deal from the Miami Heat to the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis waived Waiters, eating the remainder of his $12.1 million salary this year and the full $12.65 million for 2020-21.

This season, Waiters has played just 42 minutes over three games, all with Miami. He’s missed time due to injuries and off-court issues.

Los Angeles opened a roster spot on Sunday when they waived guard Troy Daniels. The Lakers have been searching for wing scoring help, thus the workout for Waiters. Waiters would be playoff eligible for LA, as he was waived well in advance of the March 1st deadline.

Report: Lakers to work out Dion Waiters on Monday originally appeared on NBCSports.com