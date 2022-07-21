Report: Lakers could land Kyrie Irving with just one first-round pick

After engaging in negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving has seemingly hit a snag.

At least one reason why seems to be the Lakers’ reluctance to include more than one future first-round draft pick along with Russell Westbrook.

Given the fact that L.A. gave away a first-round pick to get Westbrook in the first place, as well as another one to acquire Dennis Schroder in 2020, it is understandable why it wouldn’t want to part with more draft capital.

But according to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group, the Lakers may be able to land Irving with just one first-round pick if they include some second-round picks instead.

“Sources have told Southern California News Group that the price for Irving (who has his own limited market for his services) would involve at least one of the two tradeable first-round draft picks the Lakers have in 2027 or 2029, as well as more second-round draft compensation.”

The key here is that Goon wrote “at least” one first-round draft pick, which means the Nets could still end up demanding both picks he mentioned.

With all sorts of rumors and speculation regarding a potential Irving trade, it’s anyone’s guess what it would take the Lakers to pull it off in reality.

