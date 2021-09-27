Report: Lakers converting Austin Reaves from two-way to regular contract

Kurt Helin
·2 min read
Austin Reaves has gone from undrafted to a roster spot next to LeBron James on the Western Conference favorite Los Angeles Lakers.

Reaves was one of the top undrafted players out of this year’s draft, and the Lakers quickly signed him up and had him play for them in Summer League. The team has been impressed enough with his potential to give him a fully guaranteed contract for the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lakers fans may best remember Reaves for his game-winner in the Lakers’ opening Summer League game.

Reaves has handles — including an elite crossover — and showed potential as the primary offense for the Oklahoma Sooners last season. He has a lot of work to do; he struggled with his shot in Summer League — 6.6 points per game on 29.5% shooting — and he has a long way to go defensively. Reaves likely will spend plenty of time in the G-League honing his skills.

But he’s getting a chance, which is all he can ask.

Report: Lakers converting Austin Reaves from two-way to regular contract originally appeared on NBCSports.com

