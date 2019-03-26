Report: Lakers considering Tyronn Lue as next coach

The Lakers reportedly aren’t interested in hiring Jason Kidd.

Whom are they interested in succeeding Luke Walton, who’s expected to get fired after the season?

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

They believe that Ty Lue warrants strong consideration.

Lue was highly successful coaching the Cavaliers, winning 61% of his regular-season games and 67% of his playoff games. Of course, winning comes easier with LeBron James.

But many complications follow LeBron, too. He draws massive amounts of attention, increases pressure and sometimes acts passive-aggressively. Lue is used to all of it.

After Cleveland fired Lue earlier this season, LeBron vouched for him: