Report: Lakers considering C's assistant for head coach job

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have Joe Mazzulla's top assistant on their list of head-coaching candidates.

Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee is among L.A.'s options to replace Darvin Ham, according to Jovan Buha and Shams Charania of The Athletic. Ham was fired on Friday after two seasons as the Lakers' head coach.

Mazzulla and the C's hired Lee to their coaching staff in June 2023. Lee accepted the job with Boston after interviewing for the New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards’ head coach jobs last year.

Lee, 39, previously served on Mike Budenholzer's coaching staff in Milwaukee from 2018 to 2023. He helped the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021.

Budenholzer is also on the Lakers' list of candidates along with Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick, and Ty Lue, according to Buha. Lee and Redick have also been rumored to be finalists for the vacant Charlotte Hornets head coaching position.

For now, Lee will be focused on helping the Celtics on their quest for Banner 18. Boston is on to the Eastern Conference semifinals where it will take on the winner of the Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers series.