Report: Lakers have considered signing Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing completion of the 15-man roster for next season.

Los Angeles stood firm at 12 players for a few days while gauging the remaining players available in free agency but added two more players to bump it up to 14.

Mac McClung and Chaundee Brown both signed deals with the Lakers Tuesday to promote to the main roster after being picked up on training camp deals after the 2021 NBA draft.

McClung and Brown have both impressed in their respective ways so far in the Summer League games; bringing both players in helps balance the age differences on the roster.

As for who could fill in the 15th spot, the Lakers have considered a reunion with Isaiah Thomas, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein:

The Lakers, among various free-agent candidates they are still considering, have weighed the potential signing of Isaiah Thomas, league sources say. Full story here: https://t.co/6HDSSTYyTK — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 11, 2021

The Lakers are still considering other options to strengthen the wing depth, but adding another ball-handling guard makes sense.

Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn are the only pure point guards, though Nunn is more of on the scoring side.

Despite not playing much meaningful basketball since the 2019-20 season, Thomas is a career 36.3 percent 3-point shooter. While with the Washington Wizards in 2019-20, he shot 41.3 percent from deep on 4.7 attempts and can play both on and off the ball.

Thomas, 32, played 17 games for the Lakers in 2017-18. He was an All-Star and a legit MVP candidate with the Boston Celtics in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, but injuries have derailed the prime years of his career.