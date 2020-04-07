Report: Lakers asking some staff to defer salary

The 76ers’ plan to cut salary was met with so much outrage, they backtracked. The Jazz laid off employees and avoided similarly widespread criticism.

Now, the Lakers will dip their toe in the water.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

In being fiscally responsible during coronavirus pandemic, the Lakers are planning to ask a small group of senior level staff to voluntarily defer 20 percent of their salary, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2020





From “fiscally responsible” to “small group of senior level staff” to “voluntarily,” this is written to minimize backlash. Will it work? It probably depends whether observers see this as a noble sacrifice by rich executives or a mechanism to preserve the wealth of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

The NBA is missing significant revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, owners are feeling the brunt of it.

Players will take a hit soon enough, too. But the NBA, like many businesses, just isn’t generating money. That will lead to more unpleasant decisions.

Some employees being asked to defer salary is just the tip of the iceberg.

