Report: Lakeland 4-star WR planning March visit with Florida

Four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams is the latest elite recruit to come out of Lakeland High, and he’s set to meet with the Florida Gators’ new staff in March, according to On3.

Florida has had plenty of success landing Lakeland recruits in the past, but this will be the first attempt by new coach Billy Napier. The Dreadnaughts have produced some of the very best to wear to the Orange and Blue, including the Pouncey twins.

“A lot of players from Lakeland have gone to play at Florida,” Williams said. “So there is some real history there. They have a new coaching staff, so I want to visit and meet them in March.”

Williams was on campus in November for the Florida State game, but that was before Napier was named the coach. The overall experience impressed him, but the coaches need to be the right fit as well. Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert has already established a relationship with Williams, and Napier checks in regularly.

“I am looking for the right fit for me,” he said. “It may be in state, it may be out of state, I just want to find the right fit. I am not sure what number I will get down to, but I want to make a smaller list later this spring.”

Right now the number of offers on Williams’ table is nearing 40, so narrowing it down to the very best only makes sense. That makes the March trip even more important for Florida. Williams will make stops by Stanford and Georgia before heading to Gainesville, and he’s already been by Miami and Clemson this year.

Napier wants to keep the best players from Florida in the state, and Williams fits the bill. The university’s history should help in the recruiting pitch, but it might be Napier’s ability to make players feel comfortable that helps out the most.

