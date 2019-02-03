Report: Labor talks could start in six months

With only two seasons to go until the current labor deal expires, the NFL and the NFL Players Association soon could be embarking on a formal effort to extend the agreement.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that negotiations could be “jump-started” within the next six months.

It’s one thing to start the talks; it’s quite another to end them. Artificial deadlines don’t work. The two sides will need to identify a real deadline, and to move toward their bottom-line positions as that real deadline arrives.

A year ago, the NFL perceived a semi-real deadline in the form of ensuring labor peace for the benefit of the TV networks, at a time when ratings were down. Once ratings rebounded, the league became less inclined to try to get something done.

The league likely would be fine with a continuation of the current deal, given that no owner ever complains about it.

“From the owners’ perspective, this contract works for both sides,” new Panthers owner David Tepper told reporters last month. “I think that it works for the players and it works for the owners. So the question is how much do you want to screw around with this and how much do you need to make it better on the edges? That’s what I think this CBA is. I think there have been bigger issues in other CBAs.”

The fact that the owners like the current deal arguably means that the NFLPA shouldn’t. But the question when it comes to the players continues to be whether they would strike — and stick with it. A failed walkout in 1987 seemingly removed that option from the table for players, making it impossible for them to get the best deal that they possibly could.

In all deals since 1987, the players have gotten the best deals they could in light of the fact that, unlike the owners, the players are unwilling to miss paychecks.