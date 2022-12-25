Bengals right tackle La'el Collins said on Saturday that he believed he avoided a serious knee injury during Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots, but he was set for an MRI to confirm the initial belief that his ACL was intact.

The MRI reportedly delivered bad news. Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that testing showed Collins tore both his ACL and MCL. He will miss the rest of the season and his rehab will could extend into training camp and the early part of next season.

Collins joined the Bengals after getting released by the Cowboys this offseason. He started all 15 games this season.

Hakeem Adenjii took over for Collins on Saturday and will likely be their starter for their remaining contests.

Report: La’el Collins tore his ACL and MCL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk