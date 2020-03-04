Report: LA Clippers could pursue Kris Dunn in free agency

The Los Angeles Clippers could pursue free agent guard Kris Dunn this summer, per a report from K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Despite a reduced role in the Chicago Bulls offense, Dunn has had a solid season. He’s emerged as a defensive stopper on the perimeter, with the size and strength to hold his own against much bigger players.

Unfortunately, Dunn continues to be injury-plagued. He hasn’t played since early-February after suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee. Dunn is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

This summer, Dunn is scheduled to be restricted free agent if the Bulls issue him a qualifying offer. That would give Chicago the ability to match any contract offers Dunn receives from other team. With the Bulls expected to be over the cap, they may choose to issue Dunn the qualifying offer just to retain that flexibility. Without a qualifying offer, Dunn would be an unrestricted free agent in July.

Dunn would give the Clippers another quality wing defender to go with their already deep group. His ability to also run the offense as a point guard makes him an intriguing option for LA. The challenge is that the cap-strapped Clippers will only have the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception to offer Dunn. Another $6 million is an expensive proposition for a team that already projects to be deep in the tax if they re-sign Montrezl Harrell and Marcus Morris this summer.

