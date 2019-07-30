Report: L.J. Collier likely out for preseason

Seahawks rookie defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off at Tuesday’s practice and there was an update about his condition a couple of hours later.

The good news is that Collier avoided a season-ending injury. The bad news is that the first-round pick is set to miss a chunk of time while recovering that could impact how much he’ll be able to help this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Collier suffered a sprained ankle. He adds that Collier is likely to miss the preseason, which isn’t ideal for a rookie trying to acclimate himself to NFL life.

For the time being, the Seahawks are going to be working without two top pass rushing options. Collier was drafted with a pick acquired in the Frank Clark trade and joins Ziggy Ansah, another new member of the team, on the sideline recovering from injury this summer.

The Seahawks are also set to be without defensive tackle Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season because of a suspension. They’ll be hoping Ansah and Collier progress enough to make that the only missing piece up front.