Report: Kyrie has talked to Anthony Davis about playing in Boston

Now that Kyrie Irving has committed to remain with the Celtics, the C's may have their eye on a prize they've reportedly coveted for some time.

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

Irving has spoken with Davis about what it would be like to play in Boston, a league source told The Athletic's Jay King.

Several league sources have said they believe Davis could end up either with the Celtics or Lakers if the Pelicans were to move him. If he landed with the Celtics, he'd be reunited with former Team USA teammate Irving. The two have already spoken about what it would be like to play together in Boston, according to a league source.

The Celtics' "Newport 5" starting lineup of All-Stars Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and rising stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has yet to play a regular-season game together, but in looking ahead after Irving's commitment on Thursday, Davis has long-rumored to be a target of C's president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. If Davis turns down an extension next summer, New Orleans may be left with no alternative but to trade him.

Now, what would it cost Boston? They have plenty of former and potential All-Stars and it'll eventually become expensive to keep them together. They have talented reserves (Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, this year's first-round selection Robert Williams). They also could have up to four first-round picks next summer, including the Sacramento Kings pick (via their trade with the Philadelphia 76ers) that could be as high as the No. 2 pick.

Of course, the Lakers and an attempt to build a superteam in Los Angeles also loom in a potential Davis Derby. The 6-10 Pelicans forward last month changed agents and signed with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, the reps for LeBron James.

