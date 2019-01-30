Report: Kyrie Irving's interest in teaming up with LeBron James again is 'for real'

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving raised some eyebrows after telling reporters he called former teammate LeBron James to apologize for his actions when both men played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Many analysts tried to connect the dots, and assumed Irving would be open to reuniting with James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Turns out, that speculation may have been right. Irving’s desire to reunite with James is “for real,” according to Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher.

“A source close to the Celtics confirmed that Kyrie Irving is genuinely interested in reuniting with his former Cavaliers teammate. ‘That is for real,’ the source said.”

Even James fed into some of those rumors, posting an Instagram video in which he sang Fetty Wap’s “Rewind” at Irving. James specifically highlighted lyrics that reference rekindling an old relationship.

What does this all mean? Nothing yet. For now, Irving is a member of the Celtics, and he’s probably not getting traded. He can, however, opt out of his deal in the offseason. Irving had expressed a desire to remain in Boston in the past, but that may have changed now that he’s on good terms with James again.

Irving could be further compelled to join the Lakers should the team manage to acquire New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. James has made it clear he would love to have Davis on the Lakers, and the team has already been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the 25-year-old Davis.

While the possibility of Davis, Irving and James joining up in Los Angeles is tantalizing, it’s far from a guarantee. But, hey, if Irving can change his mind on playing with James again, nothing is impossible, right?

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving could be reunited again. (AP Photo)

