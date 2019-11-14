Report: Kyrie Irving picked Nets over Knicks because of Knicks management

Kyrie Irving wanted to play at home. But the NBA has two teams near New Jersey, where Irving grew up.

Why did he pick the Nets over the Knicks?

Frank Isola of The Athletic:

“When it came down to the Nets and Knicks he was concerned about the management of the Knicks,” said a person familiar with Irving’s thinking. “It’s really as simple as that.”

Irving is not alone. Many NBA players distrust Knicks management.

Right now, it’s easy to see why. The lousy roster and finger-pointing are indicators of even bigger problems. It starts at the top with owner James Dolan.

Until Dolan sells the team (good luck with that) or hires an executive capable enough to overcome Dolan (i.e., not Steve Mills, Phil Jackson or Steve Mills), the Knicks will be fighting an uphill battle.