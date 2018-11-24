Report: Kyrie Irving hopes to retire a lot sooner than you'd expect

Kyrie Irving isn’t enjoying everything that comes with being an NBA star. (AP Photo)

Even at just 26 years old, Kyrie Irving might already be past the halfway point of his career.

The Boston Celtics point guard has little interest in playing past his mid-30s, according to a quote given to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps:

“No, no,” Irving said with a smile before the Celtics held morning shootaround ahead of the game. “Once I’m done with this, hopefully in my early-to-mid-30s, I’m done with this.”

Irving, who entered the NBA at 19 years old after a single season at Duke, is currently in the middle of his eighth season as a pro and his second in Boston.

Why Kyrie Irving might be eyeing early retirement

Irving was quite forward with the reasons why he might call it quits well before Father Time would have forced him to, telling Bontemps that “everything that comes with [basketball] in the NBA doesn’t hold the same appeal as it did when he was kid:

“I just think the material gain in it just doesn’t really matter to me anymore as much as it once did. The little things are just what make the game special. Coming every single day and playing with these guys, and still try to figure out what that challenge is, to be better as a basketball player rather than like, ‘What’s my popularity like?’ or ‘What branding could be done here?’ or something like that. That all comes, but I think the love of the game should always outshine everything else that comes with the NBA lifestyle.”

This is certainly an understandable sentiment coming from Irving. The 26-year-old has made more than his fair share of non-basketball news during his career, some by his own hand and some simply due to the hand he was dealt.

Just this week, Irving publicly apologized after profanely denouncing the holiday of Thanksgiving due to his mother’s Sioux heritage. He gained widespread infamy for spreading a theory that the Earth was flat, only to later walk that back and apologize after revealing his research source to be Instagram videos.

And who can forget Irving’s shocking request to leave a team featuring the greatest player of his generation and all the drama that came with it.

Irving has developed a unique public persona, and it would be understandable if that status, warranted or not, is stressful enough to push him to hanging up his sneakers earlier than expected.

When could Kyrie Irving retire?

Even if Irving does indeed plan to retire by his early 30s, that means we still have at least a half-decade of Irving’s career left to watch.

Right now, Irving is the best player on a Celtics team that is well-built for the future in an Eastern Conference that is good for maybe two legit challengers per year. He’s received just about everything he could have reasonably wanted after gambling so much on his trade request out of Cleveland.

Next summer, Irving is eligible to sign a five-year, $188 million extension with the Celtics and has already publicly signaled that he intends to do so. That contract’s $37.6 million average annual value will likely represent Irving’s peak salary as a pro and would run until Irving’s age-33 season, right in the range when Irving says he’ll consider calling it quits.

Who knows, this may just be Irving venting public frustrations after a pair of turbulent years off the court. He might rethink his future plans as he ages, as humans beings frequently do. His talents could also give out even before he even reaches his mid-30s, but it’s still surprising to even see an NBA star plan for early retirement rather than take his career as far as the game will allow.

It will be a long time before we know if Irving will be able to follow through with his plan, so until then, we might as well sit down and watch him star for the Celtics on the court and even during warm-ups.

