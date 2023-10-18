Report: Kyren Williams to miss multiple weeks with ankle sprain

The Rams will be without starting running back Kyren Williams for a little while.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Williams is expected to miss multiple games with his ankle sprain, but should be able to return, at the latest, after Los Angeles' Week 10 bye.

Williams rushed for a career-high 158 yards with a touchdown in the Rams’ 26-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. A 2022 fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, Williams has recorded 456 yards rushing with six rushing touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 13 passes for 105 yards with a TD.

Rams backup running back Ronnie Rivers is also set to miss time with a knee injury.

Los Angeles signed Royce Freeman to the 53-man roster and signed Myles Gaskin off the Vikings’ practice squad on Tuesday. The club also has sixth-round rookie Zach Evans on the roster. He's taken four carries for 10 yards this season.