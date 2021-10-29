Report: Kylin Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury

The scary collision that resulted in two players being carted off the field on Thursday night has resulted in one season-ending injury.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Packers rookie running back Kylin Hill will be out for the rest of the year with a knee injury.

Hill was returning a kickoff in the third quarter when Arizona’s Jonathan Ward put his helmet into Hill’s lower legs. Both players were injured on the play and both players had to be carted off the field.

Ward was evaluated for a concussion and the team announced he had movement in all his extremities.

Hill, a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, averaged 19.9 yards on 10 kick returns. He had also played 26 offensive snaps, recording 24 yards on 10 carries along with a reception for 5 yards.

