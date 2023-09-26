Report: Kyle Van Noy agrees to join Ravens' practice squad

The Ravens are banged up, but reinforcements are on the way.

The team is signing linebacker Kyle Van Noy to its practice squad, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. Van Noy made a second visit to the Ravens on Tuesday, so his signing seemed inevitable.

Van Noy, 32, played for the Chargers last season, appearing in all 17 games with 13 starts. He recorded five sacks, eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits while playing 70 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps.

The Lions made Van Noy a second-round pick in 2014.

He has appeared in 128 games for the Lions, Patriots, Dolphins and Chargers.