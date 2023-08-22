Report: Kyle Philips to miss about six weeks with MCL injury

Titans receiver Kyle Philips injured his medial collateral ligament on a first quarter punt return in last weekend's preseason game in Minnesota, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Philips is expected to miss around six weeks while rehabbing his knee.

The injury came only four days after receiver Treylon Burks sprained his lateral collateral ligament in a joint practice with the Vikings. Burks is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, according to Kuharsky.

That means the Titans could open the season without two of their top receivers.

DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Moore and Nick-Westbrook Ikhine are the team's top three remaining wideouts with Colton Dowell, Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson, Tre-Shaun Harrison, Kearis Jackson and Mason Kinsey competing for the other spots.

Philips, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of UCLA, played a big role in the season opener last year before shoulder and hamstring injuries. He played only four games and made eight receptions for 78 yards and returned five punts for 62 yards.

He was expected to be Tennessee's primary slot receiver this season.

