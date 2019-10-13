Report: Kyle Long likely headed to injured reserve

The Bears will be back in action next week, but it looks like they won’t have right guard Kyle Long in the lineup.

NFL Media reports that Long is likely headed for the injured reserve list once the team returns to work after a Week Six bye. Long has missed one game this season with a hip injury, but he did play against the Raiders in last week’s loss.

Long didn’t play particularly well in that game and it’s been a rough start to the season overall for the veteran guard. He is under contract for the 2020 season, but has no guaranteed money on his deal and the Bears may look to head in a different direction as an injured reserve stint would mean Long’s missed at least six games in each of the last four seasons.

Ted Larsen will likely take over for Long at right guard.