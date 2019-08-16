Report: Kyle Long didn’t travel with Bears for tonight’s game

Offensive guard Kyle Long got into a fight at practice Wednesday. When the Bears left for Friday’s preseason game against the Giants, Long wasn’t with them, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

There was no word for the reason, something reporters surely will ask coach Matt Nagy about after the team’s second preseason game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But if it’s punishment for ripping off teammate Jalen Dalton’s helmet and swinging it at Dalton repeatedly before throwing away the helmet, it seems a bigger punishment would be for Long to play in the game.

The Bears tossed Long from practice Wednesday, and Nagy later called Long’s actions “disappointing.”

“It’s all that kind of stuff where we’re more mature than that,” Nagy said. “I know that I personally expect more from us.”

The Bears aren’t expected to play many starters tonight, and running back Saquon Barkley is among the players sitting for the Giants.