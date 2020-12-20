Report: Kyle Kuzma agrees to 3-year, $40 million contract extension with Lakers

It looks like Kyle Kuzma’s rookie extension talks weren’t tabled after all.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $40 million contract extension.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40M contract extension, including a player option on 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2020

There’s more: the player option on a non-max contract is unprecedented in the NBA. The Lakers are the first team to do it, and it could work out pretty well for Kuzma.

Player option on a non-max rookie extension is a first in league, a creative wrinkle that allows Kuzma into unrestricted free agency in his prime at 28. Smart move and great benefit for Kuzma should he out-perform this deal headed into summer of 2023. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2020

Kuzma, 25, had a rough season with the Lakers. He posted career-lows in minutes per game (25), field goal percentage (43.6 percent) and points per 36 minutes (18.4). But he’s primed for a big bounce-back year for Los Angeles. He’s already looking good in the preseason, and teammate LeBron James has predicted that he’s going to take a big leap forward in the coming season.

LeBron congratulates Kuzma

After the deal was reported, James made sure Kuzma knows he owes him.

KUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZ!!! Congrats bro!!! Next dinner on you for sure! Vino chronicles 🤣🤣 @kylekuzma https://t.co/anaseyjXIl — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2020

Kyle Kuzma is staying with the Lakers for the next three years. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

