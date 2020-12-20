Report: Kyle Kuzma agrees to 3-year, $40 million contract extension with Lakers

Liz Roscher
·2 min read

It looks like Kyle Kuzma’s rookie extension talks weren’t tabled after all.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $40 million contract extension.

There’s more: the player option on a non-max contract is unprecedented in the NBA. The Lakers are the first team to do it, and it could work out pretty well for Kuzma.

Kuzma, 25, had a rough season with the Lakers. He posted career-lows in minutes per game (25), field goal percentage (43.6 percent) and points per 36 minutes (18.4). But he’s primed for a big bounce-back year for Los Angeles. He’s already looking good in the preseason, and teammate LeBron James has predicted that he’s going to take a big leap forward in the coming season.

LeBron congratulates Kuzma

After the deal was reported, James made sure Kuzma knows he owes him.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores on a layup in front of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 during a preseason game against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on December 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Kyle Kuzma is staying with the Lakers for the next three years. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

