Report: Kwon Alexander cleared from injury, visiting Saints

John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
The New Orleans Saints finally have some salary cap space, and we might have an idea of what they intend to do with it. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander was visiting the team while weighing options from several other NFL teams, adding that Alexander was cleared from his 2020 season-ending injury and ready for football.

Alexander was acquired in a mid season trade with the San Francisco 49ers and immediately made an impact paired with Demario Davis. While the Saints are hopeful either of Pete Werner or Zack Baun step up to start next to Davis, being highly-drafted linebackers with high expectations, bringing three viable options into training camp would be better than two. Stay tuned for updates.

