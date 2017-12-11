Report: Kurt Busch to re-sign with Stewart-Haas Racing to drive No. 41 Ford

According to a report by Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal/Sports Business Daily, Kurt Busch is expected to re-sign with Stewart-Haas Racing sometime in the coming days to continue driving the No. 41 Ford Fusion.

Stern reported on Sports Business Daily: “Stewart-Haas Racing is expected to announce this week that Kurt Busch has signed on to continue driving the team’s No. 41 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, according to sources. Terms of the new deal were unclear at presstime.”

Stern also tweeted the news:





Stewart-Haas Racing did not confirm nor deny the SBJ/SBD report. A spokesman told NBC Sports in an email, “When or if its official, you’ll see a release from us.”

Busch has spent the last four seasons with Stewart-Haas, earning five of his 29 career NASCAR Cup wins. He’s finished 12th in 2014, eighth in 2015, seventh in 2016 and 14th in 2017.

We’ll update you with more information if/when it becomes available.