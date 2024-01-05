Report: Kuminga has ‘lost faith' in Kerr after loss to Nuggets

Report: Kuminga has ‘lost faith' in Kerr after loss to Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Frustrations continue to build for the Warriors and now it appears one of their young stars is not happy with his role.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday, citing sources close to Jonathan Kuminga, that the young forward has "lost faith" in coach Steve Kerr and no longer believes he will allow him to reach his full potential.

"After sitting for the final 18 minutes of Thursday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has lost faith in coach Steve Kerr, and the 2021 lottery pick no longer believes Kerr will allow him to reach his full potential, sources close to Kuminga tell The Athletic, adding another layer of turbulence to an already complex Warriors season," Charania wrote.

“'(Thursday night) was the straw that broke the camel’s back,'” one of the sources told Charania.

After scoring an impressive 16 points in 18 minutes on Thursday night, Kuminga was benched for the entire fourth quarter before the Warriors eventually blew an 18-point lead in a heartbreaking loss to the Nuggets.

This story will be updated ...

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast