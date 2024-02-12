Report: Kubiak to leave 49ers, become Saints' new OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Just one day after falling in Super Bowl LVIII, Klint Kubiak is moving on to a different team.

The 49ers passing game coordinator has agreed to a deal to become the new offensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, citing a source.

The 2023 season was Kubiak's first with the 49ers under coach Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco's passing attack was among the best in the NFL during the regular season, as Brock Purdy was third in the league with 31 passing touchdowns and fifth in the league with 4,280 yards.

Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, began his coaching career in 2010 as an offensive quality control assistant at Texas A&M. He has spent the last decade-plus in various roles with the Minnesota Vikings, University of Kansas and Denver Broncos before joining the 49ers. He replaced his father as the offensive coordinator with the Vikings in 2021 and spent one season in the role.

Kubiak, 36, will now take over as offensive coordinator role in New Orleans. The Saints ranked ninth in the NFL in points per game (23.6) and 11th in passing yards per game (239.0) in 2023, which was Derek Carr's first year under center with the team. The team went 9-8 but missed out on the playoffs and went on to fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in January.

Along with Kubiak, New Orleans is expected to add Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and longtime NFL offensive line coach John Benton to its offensive staff, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.