REPORT: KU transfer commit won’t join team

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One of KU’s 2024 offseason commitments will not join the Jayhawks after all.

Florida transfer Riley Kugel, who was the first transfer to commit to Kansas this offseason, will not join the team, according to multiple reports including CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

Kugel averaged nine points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Gators in 2023-24.

KU still has three incoming transfers for the 2024-25 season: Zeke Mayo, Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr.

KU now sits at 11/12 scholarship players, depending on Johnny Furphy’s decision. Head coach Bill Self recently said he expects Furphy to stay in the draft, rather than returning to KU for a sophomore season. If Furphy does not come back to Lawrence, KU will add at least one more scholarship player over the offseason.

The Jayhawks will play the 2024-25 season with either 12 or 13 scholarship players. While the limit is 13, KU has a self-imposed reduction of which it must still be taxed one scholarship this season or next.

