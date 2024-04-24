Kansas basketball slated to play Creighton in 2024 Big East-Big 12 Battle | Report

Kansas men’s basketball will meet Creighton in the 2024 Big East-Big 12 Battle at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday.

The CBS analyst revealed each of the 11 matchups on the social media site X. No dates were reported for any of the games.

Kansas State will travel to St. John’s, and it’ll be Baylor at UConn, Butler at Houston, Marquette at Iowa State, Xavier at TCU, Cincinnati at Villanova, BYU at Providence, Oklahoma State at Seton Hall, Georgetown at West Virginia and DePaul at Texas Tech.

A year ago, KU defeated UConn 69-65 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU is 4-1 in the series, which started in the 2019-20 season. KU fell to Villanova 56-55 on Dec. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Jayhawks defeated Creighton 73-72 on Dec. 8, 2020, at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat St. John’s 95-75 on Dec. 3, 2021, in New York. The Jayhawks stopped Seton Hall 91-65 on Dec. 1, 2022, at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU leads Creighton in the all-time series between the two programs, 11-6. The Jayhawks have won six straight in the series. The most recent meeting was in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. KU prevailed 79-72 in a second-round matchup on March 19, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.

This will be the last year of the challenge series of games between teams in the two conferences.