REPORT: KU basketball 2024 signee to request release

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It appears the Jayhawks will have another scholarship open for the 2024-25 season.

KU men’s basketball 2024 signee Labaron Philon has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent, according to 247 Sports and On3 Sports.

247 lists Philon as the No. 3 point guard in the country for the 2024 high school recruiting class, and ESPN recently ranked him as the No. 30 player in the class.

The Mobile, Alabama native committed to KU in September of 2023 and signed in November. Click here to watch some highlights of Philon in high school.

“When I had a chance to watch and study Labaron, I saw exactly what coach (Jeremy) Case has been telling me all along. He’s athletic. He has vision. He has handles,” KU head coach Bill Self said of Philon when he signed in November. “He can play some point, but can also score. He is very underrated. Coach Case deserves the credit for the recruitment of Labaron. He has stayed in close contact with him and his family for a couple years now.”

KU still has two 2024 high school commits in center Flory Bidunga and guard Rakease Passmore.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.