Report: Kristian Wilkerson suffered concussion on joint practice hit

Report: Wilkerson suffered concussion on joint practice hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson for the foreseeable future.

Wilkerson reportedly suffered a concussion on a questionable hit from Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson during a kickoff drill in Wednesday's joint practice. Robinson stood over and taunted Wilkerson before the 25-year-old had to be carted off the field and transferred to a local hospital.

Robinson's hit led to the second brawl in as many days between the Patriots and Panthers. It also was the second day in a row Robinson was ejected as he was involved in a fight with Wilkerson on Tuesday.

Wilkerson is competing for a spot on either the Patriots' practice squad or active roster. The third-year wideout got off to a nice start in last week's preseason opener with a team-high eight catches for 99 yards vs. the New York Giants. He'll almost certainly miss Friday's game but it's unclear at this point whether he'll be absent for next week's preseason finale in Las Vegas.

The Patriots and Panthers will face off in Friday's preseason game at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.